The internet exploded with joy when Cher announced she had made an album of ABBA covers, which was a truly perfect union of gay interests.

And as anyone who has seen Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will attest, Cher launching into a rendition of an ABBA song is the film’s best moment.

So naturally we were thrilled today when Cher tweeted out the tracklist for her ABBA album, and revealed that it’s coming out sooner than you might think.

If you’re not familiar with Cher’s twitter account, just know it is emoji-laden, mostly in all-caps, and one of the Gay Wonders of the World.

First, she greeted us:

Then – two hours later for some wonderfully mysterious reason – she doubled down.

Hi again — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

“ALMOST FINISHED WITH ALBUM,” she tweeted, complete with a party emoji.

“THINK ITS GOOD,” she said, modestly. “& (as we all know) I’M NOT A BIG CHER FAN,” which means you know she’s not messing around.

ALMOST FINISHED WITH ALBUM🎉

THINK ITS GOOD,& (as we all know) I’M NOT A BIG CHER FAN — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

And then, as sure as the drums in ‘Fernando’, she dropped the pretty bloody fabulous track list for us all to salivate over.

SONGS

1.WATERLOO

2.GIMME,GIMME

3.DANCING👑

4.CHIQUITITTA

5. NAME OF THE GAME

6.MOMMA MIA

7. ONE OF US

8.WINNER TAKES IT ALL

9.SOS

10.⁉ — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

It covers most of the major classics, including ‘Waterloo’, ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘SOS’, and a busty rendition of ‘Chiquitita’.

Presumably, ‘Fernando’ is missing because it’s included on the Mamma Mia soundtrack.

And don’t worry, she knows she misspelled ‘Mamma Mia’.

OK….SO I MISSPELLED “MAMMA” MIA….👅

👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻👻 — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

And she’s well aware that some of the best ABBA songs are missing, but to that Cher says,”HEY=” – microphone, guitar, keyboard, saxophone, ghost, cake emojis.

There Are Amazing Songs I Didn’t Do,But…HEY=🎤🎸🎹🎷

👻🎂 — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

But the tenth track remains a mystery – teased by her sign-off, saying she’s heading back into the studio.

On way into studio…LATER — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

Then, nine hours later, her account posted an entirely lower-case tweet about the Mamma Mia soundtrack being available with only one emoji, which means some social media manager isn’t even bothering to mimic her unique tone.

As well they shouldn’t.

The best part? It’s coming in “SEPT”, which if you don’t speak Cher, means September.

SEPT — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

She even suggested that there could be a volume two of her ABBA cover project – may we suggest the title ‘Gypsys, Tramps and Swedes’?

Vol 2 — Cher (@cher) July 25, 2018

Which ABBA song do you want to fill that tenth slot? With options like ‘I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do’, ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’, ‘The Name of the Game’, ‘Voulez-Vous’ and ‘Does Your Mother Know’ still out there – how do you even choose?

It also begs the question of whether we’ll get to hear any of these covers when Cher tours Australia later this year.

