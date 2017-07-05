—

THE founder of a US Christian group has called for the rainbow to be reclaimed from the “deluded and fraudulent” LGBTI community.

Linda Harvey, founder of Mission America, claimed the “rainbow image has been violated, raped by the deluded and fraudulent”, according to Gay Star News.

Mission America is a Christian group that campaigns against the “gay agenda”, stating on their website that “no one is born homosexual or in the wrong sex body”.

Harvey has previously said all gay people are closeted straights and called for anti-gay Christians to segregate themselves from the rest of America.

“Rainbows should accompany what God would smile on,” said Harvey.

“God is not smiling on homosexual conduct, gender defiance or the corruption of children, and He never will.”

Harvey also criticised companies that support pride, public buildings displaying the rainbow flag, and McDonald’s for its Pride Month rainbow fries packaging.

She suggested an alternative flag for the community.

“An appropriate rainbow for the ‘LGBTQ’ sin front would look very different, featuring colours like brown, puce, mauve, grey and black—lots and lots of black,” said Harvey, perhaps unwittingly evoking the asexual and bear pride flags.