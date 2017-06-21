—

Two images of a gay couple taken 24 years apart have recently gone viral, and helped to highlight that being an LGBTI person’s identity is certainly more than just a “phase”.

According to Buzzfeed News, Nick Cardello and Kurt English have been together for 25 years, and celebrated their recent anniversary by attending the Equality March in Washington, D.C.

At this year’s event, they decided to recreate an image they’d taken at the march 24 years prior as a sweet reminder of their longstanding relationship.

However, People online quickly shared the images with one tweeter using the caption “it’s just a phase” to subvert the homophobic remark often purported by anti-gay people.

The tweet has since been retweeted more than 150,000 times, with both Cardello and English providing relationship goals for other same-sex couples around the world.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Cardello said: “the youth needs to see that it is possible to find a loving partner and relationship that can last!”

This is so necessary. For young gays to see old gays happy, in love, and proud. Thank you for giving me a bit of hope for the future — Quinn (@intelfrog) June 19, 2017

Relationship goals AF https://t.co/mZ8ttCwhzH — Bruise Knees (@Bandizzo) June 19, 2017