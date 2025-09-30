Dolly Parton Postpones Vegas Residency After Health Issues

Gay icon and all-round global treasure, Dolly Parton has postponed her planned residency in Las Vegas after experiencing “health challenges”.

The country music legend made the announcement in a statement on her social media on Sunday night, telling her fans that her doctors said that she “must have a few procedures”, although she didn’t go into any further details.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 mile check-up,” she wrote. “Although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.

“While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

Parton did confirm that her Vegas residency, which she announced in back in June, would still be going ahead, with the six shows rescheduled for September 2026.

“God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet”

Lest any rumours take flight, Parton made sure to reassure fans that she expected to be fighting fit and back to the stage in a matter of time.

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she joked. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.

“I love you and thank you for understanding.”

It’s not the first time the 79-year-old’s work has been impacted by her health. Just earlier this month, Parton had to pull out of a planned appearance at her Tennessee amusement park Dollywood after a kidney stone caused an infection.

Parton also took some time away from the spotlight back in March, following the death of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean.