US President Donald Trump can expect an unusual welcome to the UK next month, with almost 1,000 people signing up to protest in drag.

The drag queens and kings are one of several groups planning to protest Trump’s first presidential visit, the Guardian has reported.

Manchester drag performer Cheddar Gorgeous, along with some friends, created the protest as a Facebook event inviting others to join in.

Almost 1,000 people have indicated they will join the protest, with thousands more saying they are interested.

Gorgeous said the protest was standing up against Trump’s actions against the queer community and other minorities.

“Despite claiming on the campaign trail to be ‘gay friendly’, the Trump administration has unleashed a barrage of policies and amendments that demonstrate the contrary,” he said.

“From reinstating a ban on transgender military personnel and rescinding legal protections for trans workers and students to arguing in favour of a homophobic cake shop, the actions of the US president have been decidedly unfriendly to LGBTI people.”

Gorgeous said that drag performers are a visible representation of the LGBTI community.

“When diversity is attacked, it is imperative that marginalised people stay visible, stand up to bullies and engage satirically with what is going on,” he said.

“One of the things that makes drag so powerful is the way we make ourselves visible in a particularly spectacular way.

“There is a long history of drag kings and queens getting involved with political and social issues.”

He acknowledged the historical role of drag within the community and in terms of politics.

“From their role in the Stonewall riots to the work that they have done raising money for HIV charities, drags are not scared to put themselves forward when there is a need to show up and speak out,” said Gorgeous.

Trump is due to arrive in the UK on July 13.