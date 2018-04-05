—

A fan has fought off homophobic abuse from two girls against two stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race in a UK kebab shop.

The girls verbally abused season nine contestants Shea Coulee and Farrah Moan, calling them “faggots”, “sluts” and “walking STDs”.

Farrah hit the girls with some sassy comebacks, calling them “greasy” and saying “We’re touring the world being gay. What are you doing? You’re living in Newcastle with your crusty-ass eyelashes.”

Shea said a fan stepped up to defend them from the “hateful and basic” girls.

“There was a 6’2″ glamazon there named Steph,” she told a crowd at one of their shows.

“Steph was at our show, and she told these young ladies, ‘Don’t do that. Do you know who these people are?’

“And I was like, ‘No, no, it’s not about who we are, it’s just about the fact that we’re all human and we all should be respectful.'”

She said the girls kept insulting the drag queens.

“So Steph stood up, and she said: ‘You wanna go?’,” said Shea.

“And y’all, we didn’t know that Steph was 6’2” when she was sitting down. She looked average as hell. That bitch stood up, looked down at this little bitch like: ‘You wanna fight?’

“Y’all, do you know this little girl looked this woman dead-ass in her eye and said: ‘Yes… You’re gonna fucking hit me over some dumb fag?’

“And she barely got the word fag out of her mouth and Steph fucking throat-punched that bitch.”

The crowd cheered to hear the story conclude with the homophobes getting hit.

Farrah addressed the incident on Twitter, posting that she expects homophobes everywhere and doesn’t blame Newcastle.

“No need to apologise on behalf of the city—our show was amazing and there’s homophobic twats all over the world,” she tweeted.

“Love you guys!”

so I didnt wanna bring attention to the negativity that happened to me and shea last night in Newcastle at a kebab shop but the vid is spreading. No need to apologize on behalf of the city- our show was amazing and theres homophobic twats all over the world. Love you guys! — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) April 3, 2018

It was complete madness I've never used the word "greasy" so many times in my entire life — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) April 4, 2018

Hahaha I didn't maintain my classiness to well in the video… I was drunk as hell and some lil girl came up to Shea and I with her phone calling us faggots, walking stds cuz my hair was pink and I guess she was white girl wasted 😬 — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) April 4, 2018