YouTube star Elijah Daniel was named the mayor of Hell, Michigan for a day, and as his hilarious first order of business banned heterosexuals from the town.

With a population of 72 and an unconventional name, Hell allows people to become “mayor for a day” as a tourist attraction.

The town moved swiftly to cut Daniel’s reign of gay terror short, impeaching him from his position after just an hour.

Daniel got the idea while high, inspired by the low bar set for holding political office by other American political entities.

The YouTuber wrote in an Instagram caption that he “googled the easiest political office to hold” and “called towns for two days”.

“Growing up, I was always told that homosexuals would go to Hell, now the heterosexuals are trying to take this from us too,” he said in his official declaration of the ban.

“We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our town the very heterosexual threats we are fighting against.”

“The straights coming into our town, procreating, having more children to take our rightfully gay jobs.”

Continuing to turn much anti-gay rhetoric back on those who wield it, Daniel also offered “a heterosexual reparative therapy program” as well as charging heterosexual residents of the town a massive, refundable tax in lieu of deportation.

“Any heterosexual residents currently residing in Hell will instead be charged an $84,000 reproductive precautionary deposit, which will be returned after one year of abstinence from any heterosexual activity.”

“The therapy is not mandatory for heterosexual residents, but it is highly encouraged as all hetero residents who do not participate in reparative therapy will be required to wear a scarlet ‘H’ and meet in the town centre at 5:30am wearing cargo shorts every morning to be publicly straight-shamed.”

Daniel was amused to cop an extreme backlash from straight people unused to being excluded on the basis of their sexuality.

“Stop trying to be oppressed I literally wasn’t even allowed to get married until like two years ago,” he responded to one such complaint on Twitter.

The response from straight people aligns with recent instances of calls for a “Heterosexual Pride Day” and a potential “Straight Lives Matter” rally in Sydney.

By the end of the experience, Daniel had a clear message to share from what he learned about the experience.

