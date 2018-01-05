—

Canadian actor Ellen Page and her partner, dancer and choreographer Emma Portner, have wed in a secret ceremony.

The two announced the wedding on social media yesterday, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” posted Page on Instagram, with a photo of the couple’s hands showing their new wedding rings.

Portner also announced the marriage on her own Instagram page.

Fans and celebrity friends, including gay icon Lucy Lawless, have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their wedding.

Page publicly came out as a lesbian in 2014, describing it as a huge relief.

“The moment I came out, I felt every cell in my body transform,” she said.

“I was happier than I ever could have imagined. You feel excited about life, and motivated and inspired.”

Page and Portner reportedly met via the social media platform, and have been together since July last year.

Shit yes to love!! 💕💕💕 — TheRealZoëBell (@TheRealZoeBell) January 3, 2018

MAZELTOV, Girls! — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 3, 2018

Congratulations! Marriage was the making of me. I wish you endless happiness. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) January 3, 2018