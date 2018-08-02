—

UK evangelical group The Christian Institute has released an annual report saying it’s a sin to use trans people’s correct or preferred pronouns.

The comments were made by the Institute’s director, Colin Hart, PinkNews reported.

“Parents – even those who are not Christians – are increasingly alarmed by the gender ideology being promoted in schools,” Hart wrote.

“Children are being told to treat boys as if they are girls in some cases.”

Hart seems to imply that The Bible contains a God-given mandate about how to interact with trans people.

“A major difficulty for Christian believers is the expectation that we will use feminine pronouns for a man who says he is a woman, or vice versa.

“This puts us on the spot and asks us to endorse sin in a way that doesn’t normally happen in conversation.

“The difference between ‘he’ and ‘she’ is only a single letter. But it’s a letter that makes all the difference in the world. The difference between truth and a lie.

“We respect all people, including those who believe they are the opposite sex. But lying would mean the Christian believer commits sin.

It’s unclear where the respect lies, exactly, in Hart’s comments.

The report also rails against LGBTI inclusion days in schools, claiming it puts Christian students in the difficult position of having to come out as homophobic or transphobic.

“A number of schools have held ‘rainbow days’ in which pupils are asked to come to school dressed up in the colours of the gay pride flag and make a donation to Stonewall for the privilege of not wearing uniform.

“Many Christian children and those of other faiths feel they cannot do this.

“Going to school in uniform on these ‘rainbow days’ makes them stand out as non-affirming of the gay pride agenda.”

The Christian Institute has previously claimed that there aren’t enough LGBTI people in the UK to justify giving them equality.

Back home, the Australian Christian Lobby is leading the charge of conservatives in a panic over using gender-inclusive language in the workplace and in schools.