The father of a man who said his pain medication turned him gay has said he believes his son has always been same-sex attracted.

British man Scott Purdy went public this week with his bizarre claim that the Lyrica pills he was prescribed for pain from a broken foot made him turn gay.

“All I craved and wanted was male attention,” Purdy told British television show This Morning.

He said that he experimented by stopping the medication, and found that his attraction to his then-girlfriend increased again.

He has since embraced life as a gay man, and even said he plans to keep taking the pills to that end.

Now his estranged father, Nigel Purdy, has said he believes his son was always attracted to men.

“I know my son and we have always just assumed he was bisexual, [but] as it turns out he is gay,” he said, according to The Sun.

“It’s just the way he was, even when he was younger.

“It was his general mannerisms. A parent knows their child.

“I don’t know why he has waited to come out with all this. His whole life has been a lie.”

Nigel added that he has used Lyrica himself—and was not turned gay.

This Morning‘s Dr Ranj agreed that a pain medication could not change someone’s sexuality.

“There are a range of side effects,” he said, explaining that some people on the drug have a loss of libido, but others may experience the opposite.

“What it probably does is allow you to express what was already there, I think,” said Dr Ranj.

“That’s my professional opinion.”