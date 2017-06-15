—

THREE gay men have been married in the first “polyamorous family” in Colombia, which introduced marriage equality last year.

The men signed legal papers establishing them as a family with inheritance rights, The Telegraph has reported.

“We wanted to validate our household… and our rights, because we had no solid legal basis establishing us as a family,” said one of the men, actor Victor Hugo Prada.

“This establishes us as a family, a polyamorous family. It is the first time in Colombia that has been done.”

Prada and his two partners, John Alejandro Rodriguez and Manuel Jose Bermudez, were legally married in the city of Medellin.

Lawyer and gay rights activist German Rincon Perfetti said that while there are many three-person unions, this is the first in Colombia to be legally recognised.

Colombia is the fourth South American country to legislate marriage equality, after Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.