A NON-BINARY person has for the first time been ordained as a deacon in one of the US’ biggest churches.

M Barclay, who is neither male nor female, has been ordained in the United Methodist Church, LGBTQ Nation has reported.

Barclay was ordained with the words, “send them now to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ, to announce the reign of God, and to equip the church for ministry,” instead of the traditional “send him” or “send her”.

“Every step of the way, I still wasn’t sure if this would ever happen,” Barclay said.

“Even until the day of service on Sunday, I was thinking, is someone going to run into the room and find a way to put a stop to it?”

Barclay has pursued ordination despite the church’s stance on gay issues, with people in same-sex relationships not eligible for positions in the clergy.

They were previously rejected due to being in a lesbian relationship.

“There was a conversation of 400 clergy in Texas about whether or not they could prove I was having sex,” they said.

“It was terrible.”

Now in Chicago and not in a relationship, Barclay has skirted the church’s rules on homosexual relationships.

The church does not have clear rules on trans and gender non-conforming clergy.

“A visibly queer person who is an extension of the church—queer and trans people need to see that,” said Barclay.

“They need to see themselves reflected in the life of faith.”