The founder of Twinks for Trump has lost his role as a White House press correspondent after appearing on a white nationalist podcast.

Lucian Wintrich—who was behind a Twinks for Trump photo exhibit two years ago—had been handed an official White House press pass on behalf of pro-Trump blog Gateway Pundit.

However, Gateway Pundit dropped Wintrich after he appeared on a podcast hosted by a self-described white nationalist.

Gateway Pundit chief Jim Hoft claimed Wintrich’s exit had been planned for weeks, though the Daily Beast reported that it was sped up after news of Wintrich’s podcast appearance had come to light.

“I’d like to wish Lucian Wintrich the best of luck and blessings on his next endeavour after leaving Gateway Pundit,” Gateway Pundit chief Jim Hoft tweeted.

Last year, Wintrich was arrested while delivering a speech at the University of Connecticut entitled “it’s okay to be white”.

Throughout the speech the 29-year-old claimed that Africans were being wrongfully praised for wearing traditional clothing, and that illegal immigrants were negatively affecting the economy.