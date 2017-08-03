—

You might be wondering what’s up with all the references to “right in front of my salad”, a phrase that was trending on Twitter overnight.

The line was used in a recent Men.com gay porn scene that featured two men having sex in a kitchen in front of a woman eating a salad – a clip that has since gone viral, according to Buzzfeed.

“Are you guys fucking?” says the woman in the video. “Are you serious?! Right in front of my salad?!”

The scene comes from Private Lesson Part 3 and features actors Jake Porter and Jaxton Wheeler.

The flustered “right in front of my salad” woman has become an overnight hit on social media.

“I think she’s definitely become the breakout and largely unexpected star of the scene,” said Porter, adding that it was “really cool” to be part of something that had gone viral.

The infamous salad line was improvised, Porter said.

“I wouldn’t call [the scene] scripted,” he said.

“We had bullet points set up for how we kind of wanted her to react.

“We kind of gave her the bones of what we were looking for, but she definitely built the structure of the scene.

“We did multiple takes get it perfect, but also because we were all laughing.”

Clock some of the hilarious ways people have run with the meme online below.

Being racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic right in front of my salad?! pic.twitter.com/anflDuUtKo — Sure Djan (@Djaldebaran1) August 2, 2017

Right in front of my salad is trending and I hope a homophobe clicks on it to found out what it is pic.twitter.com/cUa1ddV5b9 — flex (@flexminaj) July 31, 2017

you guys still acting like you have a legitimate reason to hate Beyonce?? really?? right in front of my salad pic.twitter.com/Ov9B9p2qMj — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) August 2, 2017