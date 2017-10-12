—

As more women come forward alleging sexual abuse by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Harvey Fierstein has been the mistaken target of some people’s wrath on social media.

“Harvey Weinstein is rumored to be in trouble and I am somehow getting flak as well!” tweeted Fierstein, early in the scandal last week.

“I get it. All Harveys look alike.”

Fans, many of whom were confused about how the openly gay actor and LGBTI rights champion could have been involved, have been relieved to realise that Fierstein is not the Harvey behind the accusations.

“Oh my god, I thought everyone was talking about Harvey Fierstein and I was really bummed out,” tweeted one person.

“I had no idea who Harvey Weinstein is and for a while I thought everyone was talking about Harvey Fierstein and I was very confused,” posted another.

Fierstein has spoken out about the confusion, saying he has nothing further to add about the allegations against Weinstein.

“I’ve had some fun with the mix-up but, as you are well aware, the underlying issues of women being objectified is no laughing matter,” the Hairspray star told Huffington Post.

“So I think I am going to bow out of this discussion, stop making jokes, and let that story play itself out without my two cents.”

BREAKING: #HarveyWeinstein to be replaced by someone who is absolutely guaranteed not to sexually harass women, @HarveyFierstein. pic.twitter.com/tEjni77jcX — AntiSuperDushIsraeli (@NotAntiSemitic) October 11, 2017

Oh my god I thought everyone was talking about Harvey Fierstein and i was really bummed out — kill 💀 tim 💀 faust (@crulge) October 6, 2017

Don't let your headlines confuse you…"Harvey Weinstein fired" vs "Harvey Fierstein with wine." pic.twitter.com/hwzAir6MZ4 — Kevin Regan 🇺🇸 (@YourHeroKevin) October 11, 2017

Just to clarify… Harvey Weinstein- Alledged sexual harasser Harvey Fierstein- Brilliant in Hairspray Harvey Keitel- Amazing actor — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 5, 2017

these headlines were very confusing until i remembered Harvey Weinstein and Harvey Fierstein are different people — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) October 5, 2017

Found out I'm not the only one who thought of Harvey Fierstein when they heard about Harvey Weinstein. Makes me feel bad for Fierstein. — Nathan (@VoVat) October 11, 2017