A GAY man has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Manchester attack at a recent Ariana Grande concert.

During the concert a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including 29-year-old Martyn Hett, and injured 59.

After the concert, Martyn’s brother Dan posted a photo of his missing brother on Twitter and Facebook, asking for help to find him.

“My brother Martyn was at the Manchester arena last night and hasn’t checked in,” he wrote.

“If anyone has seen him any way, please contact me.”

Since then the Manchester Police have confirmed Martyn is the 10th identified victim.

In a report by Queerty, Martyn’s partner Russell Hayward said he’d gotten the news that his “wonderful, iconic, and beautiful” Martyn didn’t survive.

“I’m in a really bad way so please forgive if I don’t reply.

“Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong. I love you Martyn I always will.

“Soulmate doesn’t even come close. Come back to us Martyn so we can watch last nights Corrie together.”

Many have taken to social media to celebrate Martyn in an outpouring of love and support.

Martyn Hett you did not waste a day of your 29 years with us. You will be so sorely missed. An icon 💞 — Liam (@LiamLambrini) May 24, 2017

Goodbye to one of the most wickedly hilarious, witty and ridiculous people I know. The world has truly lost a star. @martynhett 💔 pic.twitter.com/wAamUHd0yF — Patch (@PatchMcScratchy) May 24, 2017