A sudden attack in Denver, Colorado saw a young gay couple stabbed while they were walking home from a night out at a gay club.

Gabriel Roman and his boyfriend Chris Huizar were walking home when they heard someone scream at them as they passed an alleyway.

Huizar heard the man yell “fucking faggots” before he was stabbed in the neck with what he thinks may have been a pocket knife, Gay Star News reported.

Roman pushed Huizar out of the way to protect him at which point he was stabbed in the hand.

As they turned to run away, Roman was stabbed again in the back. The couple ran until they collapsed, at which point passersby noticed them and called an ambulance.

“I was just worried about my boyfriend because he bled so much,” Huizar said.

The Denver Police Department has taken a man into custody on charges of aggravated assault, reported KUSA-TV.

Police have not yet made a determination on whether it was a bias-motivated attack.

“We don’t care what anybody else has to say so we always hold hands and be ourselves in public. We’re here and queer.”

Roman received 30 internal stitches and 52 more in his hand.

“We are not letting his define us. We love each other and wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone. I’m just thankful we’re alive,” Huizar said.

In a post on Instagram, Huizar wrote, “I almost lost my HUSBAND last night [a]s I held him in my arms while he almost bled to death.

“Why? Because we were being who we are! Because we were holding hands in public! It’s 2018 EVERYONE IS FUCKEN GAY now a days.”

Roman said the experience will just bring the couple closer together “and that’s just going to make us that much stronger.”

The couple have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical costs.