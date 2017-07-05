—

VATICAN police have raided the home of a cardinal, interrupting a drug-fuelled gay orgy.

Police entered the apartment last month after complaints from neighbours, the NZ Herald has reported.

When police showed up at the cardinal’s apartment, they reportedly found drugs and a group of men engaged in an orgy.

The occupant of the apartment, a priest who serves as a secretary to cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, was arrested and taken for questioning.

Newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano suggested Pope Francis is angered by the news and may force Coccopalmerio to retire.

The news comes after a number of years of scandals in the Catholic Church.

Cardinal George Pell has recently taken a leave of absence to defend himself against accusations of sexual abuse in Australia.