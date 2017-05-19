—

THREE French LGBTI groups have filed accusations of genocide against Chechnya with the International Criminal Court, Gay Star News has reported.

The organisations have alleged genocide against gay people and blame the state for a “wave of persecution”.

Activist Etienne Deshoulières called Chechen President Kadyrov “the architect of a genocide” and “the organiser of torture camps with a desire to exterminate homosexuals”.

Alexandre Marcel, chair of Comité Idaho France, said filing the ICC complaint was “the only way to pursue Nazi behaviour”.

While the US has refused to take in refugees from the region, Lithuania has become the first country to grant asylum to gay men fleeing Chechnya.

“I can confirm we have issued visas to two who came from Chechnya, who were persecuted because of their sexual orientation,” said foreign minister Linas Linkevičius.

Linkevičius called on other European nations to similarly welcome gay refugees from the region.

“We have consistently raised these issues with the EU, and in the parliamentary structures of the Council of Europe,” he said.

“With respect to opportunity to help and, if necessary, granting asylum, we will coordinate with allies.”

Today is zero-tolerance day against hatred, fear, discrimination of all forms of sexuality. Denying reality is not an option | #IDAHOT2017 — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) May 17, 2017

On IDAHOT, Linkevičius tweeted, “Today is zero-tolerance day against hatred, fear, discrimination of all forms of sexuality.”

In Australia and around the world, protests and vigils have been held calling for more world action against the alleged concentration camps in Chechnya.