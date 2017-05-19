—

MAJOR U.S. gay porn studio Men.com has caused anger and confusion after releasing a scene entitled ‘Didgeridoo Me’.

The scene stars two white performers, one of whom is seen playing a plastic didgeridoo.

This wakes the other man up, who walks into the room and appears to use the didgeridoo to penetrate the other performer.

Users on social media have responded to the scene with a mixture of anger and disbelief.

Animated GIFs from the scene have been circulating on Tumblr and have garnered thousands of notes and comments.

“Wow, porn actually managed to cross a line – incredibly disrespectful to the Australian Aboriginal communities,” one user wrote.

“So no one is going to mention the fact that this is incredibly racist and culturally offensive? Don’t laugh, get angry,” another commented.

An American gay porn studio has released content where a didgeridoo is used to fuck a guy. WHAT THE EVER LOVING FUCK TRASHBAG GAY PEOPLE? — Feral Geekboy (@Riotcub) May 10, 2017

“Why is there a didgeridoo in this gay porn?” Is a question I never thought I’d have to ask — P-Suggs (@psuggins) May 10, 2017

Apparently there is now a porn scene where they use a didgeridoo as a sex toy. — St. Gruffswhere (@therealgruffy) May 10, 2017

There is a porn called “Didgeridoo Me” #help — The Junior Sensation (@DaddyBoiThotter) May 9, 2017

Earlier this week, luxe brand Chanel came under fire for selling a $2000 boomerang.

In the U.S., an Australia-themed restaurant in Virgina also caused outrage for selling shots that came as part of a didgeridoo.

Guys seriously this is ridiculous, and its not Australian it’s offensive. Any Aussies in Washington ATM? @OzArlington pic.twitter.com/lXKnMbCj5X — Nathan Appo (@Elusive_Sausage) May 18, 2017

The gay porn industry is notorious for its its poor track record regarding race, and for the way its reliance on racial stereotypes can reinforce prejudice in the gay community.

Gay porn studios have also increasingly come under fire for hiring performers with histories of racism.

Industry insiders have spoken about performers who refuse to work with people of colour as scene partners, while non-white performers have called out white actors for their double standards.

The didgeridoo is one of the most recognisable symbols of Indigenous culture and is often considered to be the world’s oldest musical instrument.