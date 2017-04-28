—

A gay rower from the U.S. has proposed to his boyfriend moments after completing an arduous journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

David Alviar set off from the Canary Islands, off the coast of North Africa, and 49 days later finished their voyage in the Caribbean nation of Antigua & Barbuda.

Upon arriving, Alviar walked on shore on shaking legs and dropped to one knee to propose to his partner, Stanley Lewis, who was waiting for him onshore.

“Will you marry me?” asked Alviar, and Lewis immediately said yes.

Alviar gave Lewis a ring made of carbon fibre and silver to represent the material used in the paddles and rowboats that are so much a part of their lives.

He travelled in a crew of three Texans on a boat built for two people, and finished in fourth out of twelve entrants in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

They made the trip just under their 50-day goal, despite a close call with a massive wave on on the 44th day leaving one crew member with a twisted ankle.

Speaking afterwards about the proposal, Alviar said, “The race ended in the best way possible; I proposed to Stanley Lewis, fellow Texas Crew rower, and 10-year long friend. Texas Crew fueled me in that, and that’s an understatement.”