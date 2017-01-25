—

MEMBERS of the lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) community are more likely to be victims of ‘revenge porn’ than straight people, a recent study has found.

Non-consensual image sharing, which is also commonly referred to as ‘revenge porn’, is when someone shows, sends, or posts nude or nearly nude photos or videos of someone else without the consent of the person.

While the images may have been created consensually they are often posted in the aftermath of a break up or during a fight.

The study was undertaken by the Data and Research Institute and the Centre for Innovative Public Health Research in the U.S.

It found that among internet users who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual, 15 per cent said someone had threatened to share a nude or nearly-nude photo or video of them without their permission.

This was a far higher rate than the two per cent of heterosexual internet users who also claimed to be victims of ‘revenge porn’.

The age group most susceptible to this were people between 18 and 29, with both men and women experiencing it on equal levels.

The study was undertaken on internet users 15 years and older and included over 3,000 respondents.

In November last year Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the federal government would be pursuing civil penalties for ‘revenge porn’ as he revealed the new expanded position of the eSafety Commissioner.

Victoria and South Australia currently have their own state laws banning people from sharing intimate images without consent.