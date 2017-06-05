—

TWO gay vultures in an Amsterdam zoo have hatched an adopted egg.

The two male vultures, who are in a long-term relationship, are raising the baby bird together, Pink News has reported.

They adopted the egg after it was abandoned by other vultures in the zoo. Keepers found the egg and decided to put it in the care of the couple.

The two vultures took turns sitting on the egg until it hatched, and are now both feeding the baby.

The zoo said that same-sex animal pairings are not unusual, particularly among birds.

In March, a pair of gay penguins at a Chinese zoo were caught stealing eggs from other couples.