EX-WRESTLER and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has delivered a colourful message to homophobes.

Bautista had said he has “no tolerance for bigotry” in response to racist graffiti, Pink News has reported.

When a fan thanked him on Twitter, he responded, “Obviously no thanks necessary but I appreciate the acknowledgement. Proud son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue with that can suck my balls.”

The actor has defended LGBTI rights before. Last year, after boxer Manny Pacquiao called gay couples “worse than animals”, Bautista responded, “My opinion on that is that he’s a fucking idiot.

“My mom happens to be a lesbian, so I don’t fucking take that shit. I don’t think it’s funny.

“If anyone called my mother an animal, I’d stick a foot in his ass. That’s his opinion, but I don’t appreciate it.”

