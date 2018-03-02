—

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy has highlighted some of the homophobic abuse he has received for being an openly gay athlete.

Kenworthy made headlines recently for kissing his boyfriend on live TV during the US Winter Olympics.

Taking to Twitter, he posted some of the homophobic comments that had been left on his YouTube channel.

“You are not a ‘champion’ you are a f*ggot,” one read.

“With any luck you die a horribly painful and drawn out death mangled in a car wreck.”

“F*ck you, go die of AIDS,” another read.

Sharing the messages, Kenworthy mocked those who had told him that homophobia doesn’t exist anymore.

He has also spoken out against the head of the US Olympic Delegation, Vice President Mike Pence.

“When we have people elected into office that believe in conversion therapy and are trying to strip trans rights in the military and do these things that are directly attacking the LGBTI community, I have no patience,” he said.

The Australian Winter Olympic team sent a couple of openly gay athletes to the Winter Olympics this year.

Snowboarder Belle Brockhoff joined cross-country skier Barbara Jezersek in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

It was the second time Brockhoff has represented Team Australia.