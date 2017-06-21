LAST weekend’s Knox Pride in Tennessee was crashed by a group of homophobic protesters, but they were shut down by a gay men’s choir.
As they screamed at the assembled crowd, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC began singing to drown out the messages of hate.
The chorus drowned out the homophobes with renditions of “We Shall Overcome,” “Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime, and the national anthem.
Coinciding with Pride Month, the choir is currently on its Southern Equality Tour.
The protesters being drowned out by singing was captured on video.
Great story. Notice how the homophobic protesters quite rightly come across as the complete dickheads in this story? And how the Pride Parade probably wouldn’t be an international news story without them? I hope the antifa radicals who try to picket those meetings of sad bigots who oppose same sex marriage but just wind up making their opponents look like victims and giving them a media platform pay attention to this story before they again repeat their self-defeating behaviour.