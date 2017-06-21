—

LAST weekend’s Knox Pride in Tennessee was crashed by a group of homophobic protesters, but they were shut down by a gay men’s choir.

The protesters held signs with slogans including “Homo Sex Is Sin” and “Jesus Can Save You And Set You Free From Your Sin.”

As they screamed at the assembled crowd, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC began singing to drown out the messages of hate.

The chorus drowned out the homophobes with renditions of “We Shall Overcome,” “Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime, and the national anthem.

Coinciding with Pride Month, the choir is currently on its Southern Equality Tour.

The protesters being drowned out by singing was captured on video.