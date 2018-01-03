—

LGBTI advocates in Chile are appealing for help finding a man who reportedly abused a gay couple and threatened them with a weapon.

The unnamed young couple were allegedly approached by a man in a park in the capital of Santiago, who assaulted them and called them homophobic slurs, Gay Star News has reported.

The man, aged about 60, allegedly began abusing the couple as they were embracing in the park, kicking them and calling them “faggots” before warning that he was armed.

“He demanded that we stop doing ‘those barbarities’ and that we leave the park,” said one of the men.

“When we began to walk away, he pursued us, saying again that we were ‘fucking faggots’, that we were ‘being filthy’.”

When the couple began filming the abuse, the assailant allegedly kicked one of the men and grabbed his neck.

“I am armed, do not provoke me,” the man allegedly said.

“I dare you to scream, you faggot.”

They said they escaped but had trouble getting anyone else in the park to help them when they approached multiple people.

“We met an elderly couple, we explained the situation and they helped us,” said one of the men.

“The man managed to calm the aggressor, but he had the same thought, that we should leave the place as soon as possible.

“He told us that if he saw us again in the park he would kill us.”

The couple said they reported the incident to a security guard who seemed sympathetic, and waited more than two hours for police before finding out they were not coming.

LGBTI advocacy group Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation (Movilh) is calling for the man to be found and charged.

“This is a very serious incident,” said director Rolando Jiménez.

“Here we not only have a person that physically and verbally assaults a gay couple. But he also boasts of having ‘busted’ homosexuals on other occasions and in front of a security guard admits to carrying a weapon.

“It is a reckless, serious attitude that deserves immediate reaction.”

Mayor Joaquίn Lavίn promised his support to the couple, pledging to try to find and charge the man.

Movilh also called for security guards to be better trained in handling homophobia and transphobia.