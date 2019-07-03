—

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room is the meeting room of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Photo: Ludovic Courtès

The International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA) is calling on the United Nations Human Rights Council to renew the mandate of its Independent Expert on violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity during its current session.

The Human Rights Council is currently meeting as it holds its 41st session until July 12.

In 2016 the Human Rights Council created the position of Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to investigate and monitor and report on violence and discrimination against LGBTI people around the world following recommendations from the United Nations human rights system.

Costa Rican diplomat Victor Madrigal-Borloz assumed the role for a three year period starting on 1 January 2018.

Now ILGA want the Human Rights Council to renew that mandate going forward.

“A decision by Council Members to renew this mandate would send a clear message that violence and discrimination against people of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities cannot be tolerated,” ILGA World wrote as part of a sign on campaign calling for endorsements from LGBTI community organisations and other non-government organisations from around the world.

“It would reaffirm that specific, sustained and systematic attention is needed to address these human rights violations and ensure that LGBT people can live a life of dignity.”

“For persons of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities globally, this mechanism and its work have been a beacon of hope that violence and discrimination will not be ignored; and since 2016, progress has been made in many areas in all regions, including in countries that have decriminalised consensual same-sex sexual acts, legally recognised a person’s gender identity and promulgated SOGI-inclusive anti-discrimination and hate crimes laws.”

“The mandate has also welcomed progress and identified best practices from all regions of the world, including in decriminalisation, legal gender recognition, anti-discrimination laws and hate crime laws that include SOGI. All the while, continuing to engage in constructive dialogue and assist States to implement and further comply with international human rights law, as well as collaborating with UN mechanisms, agencies, funds and programs and other bodies in international and regional systems.”

Community organisations wanting to get involved only have until July 4 to sign onto the campaign which can be found here