Singer Janelle Monáe has come out as queer, and fans are overwhelmingly thrilled about it.

After her sexuality has long been the subject of speculation, Monáe has made headlines after casually coming out in an interview.

“Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women, I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker,” she told Rolling Stone

After initially identifying as bisexual, she said she later “read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.'”

“I’m open to learning more about who I am,” she added.

Queer fans on social media have expressed their delight at Monáe coming out.

“Janelle Monáe coming out as pansexual just burst my chest open with love. I love being pansexual, I love all the pansexuals in the most pansexual way!” tweeted one person.

“Janelle Monáe just said she feels pansexual and I’m living so much and I can’t really handle it. A big name celeb talked about being pansexual, I’m crying,” wrote another.

Monáe’s description of herself as pansexual has caused a surge of interest in the term, which refers to attraction to all genders or to people regardless of gender.

‘Pansexual’ is trending on Merriam-Webster Dictionary, with a spike of 11,000 per cent in people looking up the word.

Monáe has long hinted at her sexuality through her music.

The original title of her track ‘Q.U.E.E.N.’ was ‘Q.U.E.E.R.’, which can still be heard in the background of the song.

