A GROUP of Japanese politicians have formed a league to support pro-LGBTI policies and initiatives.

The group of politicians includes Aya Kamikawa, Japan’s first openly trans elected official, SBS Sexuality has reported.

“We want to change society based on changes at local levels,” said Kamikawa at a press conference for the group.

“[LGBTI] people exist in any generation. I hope my coming out will encourage people in my generation to take a courageous step.”

The league will hold its first session in Tokyo this month.

Japan’s laws are moderately inclusive of LGBTI people. Gay sex has been legal since the 19th century, and trans people have been able to legally change their gender since 2003.

While marriage in Japan is limited to opposite-sex couples, some districts recognise same-sex partnerships.

Anti-discrimination laws do not currently specifically protect LGBTI people.

Tomoya Hosoda this year became the first trans man to be elected to public office, in the Japanese city of Iruma.