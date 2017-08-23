—

K-POP star Hansol recently came out as asexual.

Hansol, of the group ToppDogg, came out via an Instragram livestream, Gay Star News has reported.

“I have been thinking a lot,” Hansol said.

“I’m asexual. Asexual. I don’t like anyone, anybody.

“I just like myself. I’ll probably never get married. I just like my friends and family.”

Fans have flooded Twitter with words of support for Hansol and celebration of a celebrity bringing visibility to the often-forgotten asexual community.

“Toppdogg’s Hansol was so brave to come out as asexual,” wrote one person. “Most people forget that asexuality exists.”

“I don’t stan ToppDogg but I’m so proud of Hansol for coming out as asexual,” posted another.

Toppdogg's Hansol was so brave to come out as asexual. Most people forget that asexuality exists. — sonamoo updates™🎁 (@itsbrokenarrow) August 19, 2017

before I really go to sleep I'm gonna go cry over hansol coming out as asexual,, I don't really stan toppdogg but my ace/demi heart is !!! — willow | asd pinned (@binnocentlove) August 19, 2017

hansol coming out as asexual means so much to the ace community. we hardly get any representation from the mass media, let alone celebrities — astro's manager (@astrocky) August 19, 2017

Really yall really better support hansol saying he's asexual coming out is hard especially when you have a wide following lift him up please — Frankie (@LC_Scjung) August 19, 2017