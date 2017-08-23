K-POP star Hansol recently came out as asexual.

Hansol, of the group ToppDogg, came out via an Instragram livestream, Gay Star News has reported.

“I have been thinking a lot,” Hansol said.

“I’m asexual. Asexual. I don’t like anyone, anybody.

“I just like myself. I’ll probably never get married. I just like my friends and family.”

Fans have flooded Twitter with words of support for Hansol and celebration of a celebrity bringing visibility to the often-forgotten asexual community.

“Toppdogg’s Hansol was so brave to come out as asexual,” wrote one person. “Most people forget that asexuality exists.”

“I don’t stan ToppDogg but I’m so proud of Hansol for coming out as asexual,” posted another.

