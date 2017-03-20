—

SINGER Katy Perry has opened up about her sexuality at the Human Rights Campaign’s gala in Los Angeles.

“I speak my truth and I paint my fantasies into these bite-sized pop songs,” she said.

“For instance, ‘I kissed a girl and I liked it’. Truth be told… I did more than that!”

Accepting the National Equality Award, Perry talked about her sexuality and experimenting.

“What I did know was that I was curious,” she said, “and even then I knew that sexuality was not as black and white as this dress.

“But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that it started a conversation, that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to it.”

Perry said she grew up in a religious household where homosexuality was not accepted. The daughter of two pastors, she struggled with her sexuality and “prayed the gay away at Jesus camps.”

“Homosexuality was synonymous with the word abomination and hell,” she said.

After moving from gospel music to pop, she finally found people who lived outside what her religious upbringing had taught her. “The bubble started to burst,” she said.

“I stand here as real evidence for all that no matter where you came from, it is about where you are going—that real change, real evolution, and that real perception shift can happen, if we open our minds and soften our hearts.”