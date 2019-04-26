—

A Kuwaiti academic has appeared on television to sell suppositories she says will kill an anal worm that “feeds on sperm”, which she claims causes homosexuality.

Dr Mariam Al-Sohel, who practices “prophetic medicine” and holds an “honorary doctorate”, falsely claimed to have invented a ‘cure’ which kills the worm.

Al-Sohel is reportedly a noted anti-LGBTI figure in the Arab country, and also claims that feminine gay men and “butch lesbians” are the third and fourth genders, in addition to men and women.

The clip of her television appearance has gone viral in recent days, originally posted with an English translation by Middle Eastern media monitor MEMRI in March.

In the clip, Al-Sohel said that same-sex attraction “develops when a person is sexually attacked, and afterwards it persists, because there is an anal worm that feeds on semen.”

“It feeds on sperm. So what I did was to produce suppositories which are to be used by certain people at a certain time, and it cures those urges by exterminating the worm that feeds on sperm.

“This is all science, so there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” she said.

Al-Sohel claims that the worm also operates in women, and sells the suppository in two different colours despite the (unspecified) ingredients being the same.

Al-Sohel’s blatantly anti-scientific quackery goes as far as to suggest that men are made more masculine by eating food that is “buried underground”.

Users on social media have responded by hilariously springing to the defence of their imaginary anal worms.

if God didn’t want me to have butt sex WHY DID HE GIVE ME A CUTE LITTLE ANAL WORM WHO EATS SEMEN?!? checkmate, atheists pic.twitter.com/EbzeOCegYK — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) April 24, 2019

but my semen-eating anal worm is my best friend (even tho it’s hungry af) pic.twitter.com/TKJsJSMFl6 — a desempregada (@homocida_) April 24, 2019

“Can’t,” one user tweeted. “My Semen-Eating Anal Worm is acting up again.”

“Semen eating worm is what I call one of my ex boyfriends,” another joked.

British LGBTI rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said the theory takes “quack medicine to new heights of absurdity.”

“Anal worms that feed on sperm and make men gay? Foods that make them masculine and straight? This is the most bizarre homophobic nonsense that I have heard in ages,” he said.