GAY icon Kylie Minogue has long been an ally to the community. This week it was revealed that she took a stand about LGBTI erasure from one of her music videos.
Minogue was asked to create a censored version of the video cutting the gay kisses, but refused.
Director Joseph Kahn revealed the incident via Twitter, lauding Minogue for keeping the incident low-key rather than looking for praise at the time.
“A country asked us to cut the gay kissing from ATL. Kylie Minogue said no. No press release. She is amazing,” he tweeted.
Kahn is known for directing music videos including Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’, George Michael’s ‘Freeek!’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Love Game’.
