LAVERNE Cox has announced a mysterious upcoming project with Beyoncé, SBS Sexuality has reported.  

“Yes it’s true,” Cox posted on Twitter.

“I am collaborating with Beyoncé on a new project. #QueenBey herself. More details Sept. 6. #Beyonce #TransIsBeautiful.”

The two women met earlier this year at the Grammy Awards.

Cox told People at the time, “I was like ‘I love you’ and she’s like ‘I know you do… I love you, too’.”

Cox said she didn’t know how the opportunity to work with her idol had come about.

“I have no idea, to be perfectly honest,” she said.

“I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and let them work with her?”

Fans have reacted positively to the news, and Twitter is awash with excitement.

“Oh my god oh my god oh my GAWD,” tweeted one person, summarising fans’ sentiments about the two stars working together.

Fans will have to wait until September 6 to find out what the mystery collaboration will be.

