LAVERNE Cox has announced a mysterious upcoming project with Beyoncé, SBS Sexuality has reported.

“Yes it’s true,” Cox posted on Twitter.

“I am collaborating with Beyoncé on a new project. #QueenBey herself. More details Sept. 6. #Beyonce #TransIsBeautiful.”

The two women met earlier this year at the Grammy Awards.

Cox told People at the time, “I was like ‘I love you’ and she’s like ‘I know you do… I love you, too’.”

Cox said she didn’t know how the opportunity to work with her idol had come about.

“I have no idea, to be perfectly honest,” she said.

“I’m like, does she pick out her biggest fans ever and let them work with her?”

Fans have reacted positively to the news, and Twitter is awash with excitement.

“Oh my god oh my god oh my GAWD,” tweeted one person, summarising fans’ sentiments about the two stars working together.

Fans will have to wait until September 6 to find out what the mystery collaboration will be.

Laverne Cox & Beyoncé are collaborating on a project oh my god oh my god oh my GAWD 😍 — Veronica Cardui (@ronniesiobhan) August 22, 2017

I'm so happy for @Lavernecox she said she used to look up to Beyoncé when she was going through her trans now she's working with her 😫 pic.twitter.com/3gqQlhVYN4 — lament thomas (@Official_Lament) August 22, 2017

laverne cox called herself a beyonce stan on television i'm screaming — emmie (@kaitIynleeb) June 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ AND LAVERNE COX ARE WORKING ON A SECRET PROJECT TOGETHER MY HEART IS RACING I AM SO EXCITED HELP — fiona (@neonfiona) August 22, 2017