Members of San Francisco’s LGBTI community have raised money to pay for the funeral of a trans man, after his family refused to claim the body.

The 22-year-old university student, Daine Grey, reportedly took his own life earlier this month, Pink News has reported.

According to a GoFundMe page set up after his death, Grey’s parents had declined to organise or pay for a funeral.

“As of July 16 his parents, who have disowned him, have yet to claim the body,” the page reads.

“Tomorrow is day ten of parents not responding to the [San Francisco] Coroner and as a community we can claim the body.”

The campaign has already raised more than $20,000, beating it’s $17,000 target.

“[Local activist] Lady Katerina will claim the body on behalf of Daine’s community and friends,” the page reads.

“We need help in providing final dignity rights for Daine.

“As you know, funeral expenses are expensive, especially when someone had nothing. Please help share the love and give Daine his dignity.”

Grey came out as trans on Facebook last year.

“Hello guys, guess this is my big ‘public’ coming out moment,” he wrote.

“If we talk in person at all you probably already know. So… I’m transgender.

“This means I identify as a gender different from the sex I was assigned at birth, for those who don’t know. I’m also gay, so that’s a thing. Hope this doesn’t lose me too many friends and family.”