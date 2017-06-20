LINDSAY Lohan was a guest this weekend at the Iceland wedding of two of her best friends.
The wedding was held on Saturday at the Borealis Hotel in Úlfljótsvatn. As well as Lohan, the high-profile guest list included the Icelandic Prime Minister and fashion designer Daniel Lismore.
Lohan, wearing a bridal-inspired white dress, gave a speech at the wedding reception congratulating the newlyweds.
She also took to Instagram to share a clip with the grooms, writing: ‘What a beautiful day with beautiful people @revilopark #soiceland #grateful #ramadan #blessed.’
The celebrity guest list and stunning Icelandic countryside views made for a surely memorable wedding day.
