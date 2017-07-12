—

MAYOR of London, Sadiq Khan, has used London Pride to call of US President Donald Trump to recognise the contributions of the LGBTI community.

Speaking to Pink News, Khan said he was proud to be at the London Pride march, and invited Trump and other anti-LGBTI politicians to visit the city.

“My message to Donald Trump and others around the world who don’t recognise the huge contribution the [LGBTI] community can make is to come to London and see the contribution they do make,” said Khan.

“They help make London the greatest city in the world. Economically, culturally and socially I want London to be a beacon for the rest of the world in how we do it.

“I’m proud to be here today for what is the biggest Pride ever.

“The key message I want to send out is that here in London you’re free to be who you want to be and you’re free to love who you want to love.”

Khan said he was using Pride to focus on the message of love and promote inclusivity.

“Love happens here is a powerful message,” he said.

“The great thing about the [LGBTI] community is that over the years I’ve worked closely with this in solidarity, making sure we promote equality and eliminate discrimination.

“There are common causes here. I’m a religious minority, and ethnic minority, and I want to be tolerated and I want to be respected and embraced as do the [LGBTI] community.”

At the beginning of this year’s London Pride, Khan launched a #loveislove campaign that saw parts of the city’s public transport given a rainbow makeover.