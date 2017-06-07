—

A WITNESS to the London terror attacks has gone viral after his vow to keep drinking and “flirting with handsome men”.

Richard Angell was just metres from the attacks as he dined with friends at a London restaurant, the Huffington Post has reported.

In a BBC interview, Angell said he was shaken but returned to the restaurant the following day.

“If me having a gin and tonic with my friends, flirting with handsome men, hanging out with brilliant women is what offends these people so much, I’m going to do it more, not less,” he said.

“That’s what makes London so great. That’s what makes it the best city in the world.”

Angell also praised the emergency services staff who provided help during the attacks.

“The emergency services were just phenomenal,” he said. “They were there within seconds, they kept us safe.”

The interview got a mention on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

“I sincerely hope that guy is out on the town tonight, pounding gin and tonics, and flirting with every man he sees,” said Oliver.

True to his word, on Monday night Angell tweeted a photo of himself and friends finishing their gin and tonics at the same London restaurant.