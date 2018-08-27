—

The alt-right’s token gay Milo Yiannopoulos has lashed out at fans on his Facebook page after they criticised him for dining lavishly with his husband.

Yiannopoulos, who has been linked with white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups, last year encouraged Australians to vote No just months after marrying an unidentified man himself on the basis of safeguarding religious freedom.

The self-professed troll travelled to Australia late last year for a controversial speaking tour, with supporters at his Melbourne event clashing with protestors forcing police to intervene.

It was reported in July that Yiannopoulos had yet to pay the $50,000 bill sent to him over the additional police presence.

This unpaid debt is referenced in his Facebook screed, which he begins by saying he has spent “literally millions of dollars trying to do talks, speeches, events, rallies and protests”.

“A lot of that money was my own wealth, from before I even started in journalism.

“My events almost never happen. It’s protests, or sabotage from Republican competitors or social media outcries. Every time, it costs me tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he wrote.

He called out his followers for not getting sufficiently outraged when he is dropped from events over platforming racist, homophobic and transphobic views, and for not defending the likes of noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who believes the Sandy Hook shooting massacre was faked.

“My annual security bill amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars – just so my husband and I don’t get killed going for sushi,” Yiannopoulos continued.

“I have to make that money somehow just to stay afloat, and that doesn’t scratch the surface of staff costs, insurance, your insane American taxes.

“I’ve fought bitterly and endlessly for freedom in a country I don’t even belong to – not for my benefit, but for yours,” he said.

“I was a significant factor in Donald Trump getting elected, for which I have received zero credit.

“For my trouble, I have lost everything standing up for the truth in America, spent all my savings, destroyed all my friendships, and ruined my whole life.

“At some point you realise it’s occasionally better to spend the money on crabs and cocktails.”

A screenshot of the comment went viral across Twitter, including being shared by a popular anti-racism twitter account who point out that it’s an example of how “deplatforming white supremacists” can be effective.

“Deplatforming white supremacists will only make them louder and stronger” Counterpoint: pic.twitter.com/xcCxCO66jI — Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 25, 2018

The comment came not long after he had posted screenshots of tweets from Molly Tibbetts, a young woman who was alleged murdered by an undocumented immigrant in the U.S., criticising Donald Trump with the caption, “ENJOY HELL, MOLLIE!”

“You guys have no idea what I have sacrificed for you, and you think just because I drown my sorrows with a few expensive bottles of wine, you’re justified in calling me lazy and self-involved,” he says towards the end of the comment.

Yiannopoulos has announced a joint tour of Australia for November with Fox News pundit Ann Coulter, who last year suggested the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas was “God’s punishment” for Houston electing an out lesbian as mayor.