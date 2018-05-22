—

A gay man who was robbed at gunpoint in the US last week has said he stands by his refusal to hand over his treasured Louis Vuitton bag.

Jerad Kluting was approached in the street in Holland Township, Michigan, by a man wearing a bandanna on his face who demanded the bag, Pink News has reported.

“It happened very fast,” said Kluting.

“In one motion he took the gun out of his waist belt and with the other hand put up a bandana over his mouth and pointed, was like, ‘Give me your bag.'”

Kluting refused, saying, “You’re not getting my Louis Vuitton. I worked very hard for this and this bag I’ve had forever and it means a lot to me.”

He said the robber then fired two warning shots, and a third that he believed was intended to hit him.

He still held onto the $1700 bag, which held personal value to him as an item he had saved to afford.

“I didn’t do it for just the Louis Vuitton—I did it because I wasn’t going to be another victim,” said Kluting.

“It means a lot to me. It represents me.

“I wasn’t about to relinquish my personal property.”

The alleged incident has been reported to local police, who encourage anyone faced with armed robbery to give up their possessions for their safety.

A 21-year-old man, who was found with a stolen gun, was arrested and has been charged.

Kluting said he didn’t regret his decision to hang onto his bag.

“I got my bag,” he said.

“He can pry it out of my cold dead hands.”