ACTOR Mara Wilson is calling for more boring representation of bisexual people in the media.

The Matilda star, who came out as bisexual last year, spoke about LGBTI representation while appearing on the My Dad Wrote a Porno podcast, Pink News has reported.

Wilson said she has been fighting for more “boring bisexual representation”.

“A lot of [bisexual] people are villains, they’re evil or they’re super sexy and I’m just sitting here drinking tea just trying to get my cats to come over,” she joked.

She dispelled some myths about bisexuality, explaining that it doesn’t mean she finds “everyone attractive”.

“For some people, they find more people attractive but I’m still picky,” Wilson said.

“So it just means there’s more than one gender that I’m bad at dating.”

Wilson said she went to gay clubs when she was younger and identified as straight.

“The [LGBTI] community has always felt like home,” she said. “Especially a few years later when I, uh, learning something about myself.

“I used to identify as mostly straight, but I’ve embraced the bi/queer label lately.”

Wilson said she is a 2 on the Kinsey scale, where 0 is exclusively straight and 6 is exclusively gay.