Last year’s historic win for marriage equality in Australia has been recognised by and nominated in the British LGBT Awards.

‘Australia says Yes’ is a finalist for Media Moment of the Year in the awards, which showcase the best of the LGBT+ community each year.

Other events nominated alongside the Yes vote for Media Moment of the Year include Star Trek Discovery featuring a gay couple, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s apology and promise of compensation for persecuted gay citizens, and Laverne Cox appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan.

The other awards categories include LGBT+ Celebrity, Celebrity Ally, Charity or Community Initiative, and Online Influencer.

The British LGBT Awards are considered among the most important annual celebrations of diversity in the UK.

Now in their fifth year, the awards are about more than celebrating the winners.

“They’re about creating a cultural shift towards acknowledging the benefit of inclusion,” said Marjorie Strachan, head of inclusion at award sponsor the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Marriage equality took over the Australian media landscape and also drew international attention last year.

When the Yes vote was announced, social media was flooded with responses.

‘Marriage equality’ was the number-one trending term on the day of the announcement, with cheeky tweets aimed at No campaigner Lyle Shelton taking second spot.

The British LGBT Awards will be held in London on Friday May 11.