—

McDONALD’S has launched rainbow packaging for fries in Washington DC to celebrate the local Pride parade this month.

According to News.com.au, the rainbow fry packs will be used for orders at three restaurants along the parade route, for three days.

McDonald’s sponsors the Capital Pride Alliance, which is concerned with LGBTI education and outreach, and has a float in the DC parade.

“The rainbow fry boxes are a fun way to show our support of the [LGBTI] community using one of McDonald’s most iconic and recognisable items,” said Cathy Martin, vice president and general manager of McDonald’s Baltimore–Washington Region.

“However, these fry boxes are ‘small potatoes’ in the grand scheme of our commitment to this community.

“We are proud to honour and celebrate the [LGBTI] community, including our employees, customers and beyond, each and every day.”

Community reception of the rainbow fries has been positive, but evangelist Joshua Feuerstein called for a boycott of McDonald’s over the symbol of LGBTI solidarity.

“DISGUSTING,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’m tired of corporations trying to influence our families like this.”

Others on social media have ridiculed the outburst.

“Imagine being disgusted and genuinely upset by a rainbow coloured box of fries,” tweeted one person.

“McDonald’s, please make those rainbow fries available everywhere to piss off homophobes,” posted another.

imagine being disgusted and genuinely upset by a rainbow colored box of fries lmfao straight people truly want to feel victimized — alicia (@gigglysebs) June 3, 2017

*father and son walk into McD's except he didn't realize it's pride month and they have rainbow fries packages*

son: "I'm gay now" — БезродныйКосмополит (@ItsOnYouThough) June 5, 2017

Imagine being so confused about sexuality that you think a rainbow on the back of some fries might turn you gay. — Riv. (@not_republicann) June 6, 2017

@McDonalds PLEEEEASE make those rainbow fries available everywhere to piss off homophobes — raine (@rainecloudss) June 8, 2017