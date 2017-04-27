—

THE owner of Pulse nightclub in Orlando has announced the installation of a memorial at the scene of last year’s mass shooting.

In a tragic act that shook LGBTI people around the world, a young man shot and murdered 49 people at the gay nightclub in Florida.

Now as the one-year anniversary of the attack nears, the nightclub’s owner Barbara Poma says it’s important that a memorial be placed at the club.

The planning process for the memorial will begin soon.

“Pulse has always been a part of me, but after this tragedy which took 49 lives, it became a part of this community and the world,” the owner said in a statement.

“It’s important that we as a community be mindful and take great care to preserve, honour, and help heal.”

The memorial will rely on community input, and Orlando locals will be able to attend a town hall meeting as part of the process.

Poma’s announcement coincides with the state House making progress on the movement to make June 12 ‘Pulse Remembrance Day’ in Florida.