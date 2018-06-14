—

Teenage Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has quit Twitter after users photoshopped homophobic phrases onto images of her.

The very confusing meme began with a fake hashtag “#TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown”, which seemingly began with LGBTI users jokingly attributing extreme homophobia to the young star, PinkNews reported.

One of the worst is an image of Brown in a car taken from her Snapchat with the words “just got this car. It’s pride month hoping to hit a few faggots today” photoshopped onto it.

Further instances involved users creating fake stories of insinuating Brown, who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix series, was violent and Islamophobic.

Some users have defended the meme, tweeting, “[W]hy are the straights joining in on the homophobic millie bobby brown meme this is a gays only event go home”.

“[T]he fact that gay twitter has collectively agreed to portray millie bobby brown as a raging homophobe is one of the funniest things on earth,” another user wrote.

Others have said that the memes are merely jokes, but it’s hard to tell exactly how they’re funny or what their point is beyond trolling a 14 year old off social media.

Brown has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTI community in the past, including wearing an LGBTI pin to the MTV Awards.

Brown has also deactivated comments on her Instagram profile. In the past week, Star Wars star Kelly Marie Tran was also driven off social media by constant racist and misogynistic trolling.

Many have now jumped to Brown’s defence, calling out the memes for their bullying nature and potential to be wrongly disseminated as truth.

the people who made millie bobby brown deactivate should literally feel so ashamed. she’s a child. you literally have no right to go and make memes that aren’t even funny about her. i’m fuming, some people are disgusting — ًㅤㅤㅤ (@grandescry) June 13, 2018

all of y’all who deadass bullied millie bobby brown so much that she had to deactivate her twitter are disgusting, she is a CHILD ??? whats it like being an adult who bullies a fourteen year old girl?? jesus. — hailey 🌷 (@haileyshalyn) June 13, 2018

Brown still has her anti-bullying account @milliestopshate active, but hasn’t tweeted from it since December last year.