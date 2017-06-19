—

FACEBOOK has launched a pride react button for Pride Month, allowing users to react to posts with a rainbow.

While many have welcomed the new react button, others have criticised it, Gay Times has reported.

Many social media users and LGBTI people have praised the new rainbow pride react, while others have slammed it, suggesting the rainbow react button should be a different symbol or done away with all together, with some even suggesting it is “bullying”.

Some have even called for a straight pride or Christian pride react button.

However, members of the LGBTI community have responded in the best way possible: with a pride reaction emoji.

Breaking: It is now officially a hate crime to respond to anything on Facebook with anything else but the pride react. 🌈 — Benjamin Law (@mrbenjaminlaw) June 14, 2017

when someone shares a homophobic post on facebook and u pride react to it :) — gina™ (@spookygina) June 15, 2017

If you react to anything of mine on Facebook and it's not a pride reaction you're homophobic tbh — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) June 12, 2017

Just seen some middle aged mom on Facebook who has 10 kids that was having a mental breakdown over the pride react lol — SRL (@speedrunlover) June 11, 2017

The rainbow pride react button will be available on Facebook throughout June for Pride Month. Users can access it by liking the official Facebook page LGBTQ@Facebook.