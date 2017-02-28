—

The cast of Moonlight modelling for Calvin Klein. Image via Calvin Klein/Facebook.

MOONLIGHT has become the first LGBTI film to receive the Academy Award for Best Picture, after a mistake initially saw the film’s rival La La Land announced as the winner.

Actor and presenter Faye Dunaway initially read La La Land as the Best Picture recipient. However, after already delivering most of their impassioned thank you speeches, the cast and crew of the film were informed live on stage that there had been a huge error and that Moonlight was the actual winner.

Alongside Best Picture, Moonlight also scooped up wins for two more of its eight nominations, including the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to take home the Best Supporting Actor award.

The film follows an African-American man across three significant chapters in his life as he deals with his burgeoning sexuality.

In his Best Picture acceptance speech and amid the confusion, Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins said even in his dreams it couldn’t be true.

“There was a time I thought this movie was impossible, because I couldn’t bring it to fruition,” he said.

“We didn’t do this. You guys chose us. Thank you for the choice I appreciate it.”

Jenkins then took to Twitter to say he was still speechless.

The film has already earned a number of accolades from critics and topped more film-of-the-year lists than any other in 2016.