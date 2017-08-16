—

THE title of Mr Gay Europe 2017 has been taken out by Mr Gay England.

Matt Rood from Brighton was crowned at a ceremony in Stockholm at the end of Stockholm Pride, Pink News has reported.

“I am totally honoured and proud to have won Mr Gay Europe 2017 and bring the title home to England,” Rood tweeted.

The 37-year-old dog walker and trainer dominated the social media and ‘My Project’ challenges.

Mr Gay Ireland came second in the contest, with Mr Gay Scotland coming in third and Mr Gay Wales taking out fourth place. Mr Gay Portugal won fifth place.

“With his big heart, his kind attitude but also strong devotion, and with a project that shows that he really put his money where his mouth is, Matt both showed us his commitment and the fact that you don’t need to be a twink to win Mr Gay Europe,” said Tore Aasheim, president of Mr Gay Europe.

Rood said he wanted to use the platform of the contest to raise awareness of same-sex adoption and fostering.

“As a former foster carer and an out and proud gay man I have knowledge and experience of this subject and would like to encourage a positive attitude globally,” he said before the final.

As Mr Gay Europe, Rood will be an LGBTI ambassador until next year’s contest.