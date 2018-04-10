—

The US ‘mummy blogger’ behind a planned international protest against sex education has claimed LGBTI and sexual health groups are “sneaking into schools” to “rape the minds of children”.

Elizabeth Johnston, whose Facebook page The Activist Mommy has over 500,000 fans, seems to be the US’s answer to Political Posting Mumma, with a similar vendetta against “gender insanity”.

Johnston is urging parents around the world—including Australia—to pull their children out of school on April 23 in a ‘Sex Ed Sit-Out’, Newsweek has reported.

She said the protest is a “stand against the sexualisation of our children”.

Marijke Rancie, the conservative Australian mother behind Political Posting Mumma, has endorsed the event and is calling for Australian parents to take part in the protest.

Johnston, a right-winger who is also anti-feminist and pro-gun, has called sex education in schools “pornographic material”.

“This is a sit-out everyone can support and that we should be supporting,” she said in an interview with a conservative Christian radio show.

“If you are not a rabid, foaming-at-the-mouth leftist liberal who wants to pervert the minds of children, everyone should be able to support this sit-out.

“We’re the taxpayers, we’re the parents, you don’t know our children, and you’re not allowed to rape the minds of our children with this pornographic material.”

Protest organiser Rhonda Miller said the LGBTI-inclusive sex education the group opposes was often “disguised” as anti-bullying programs, recalling the attacks on Australia’s Safe Schools program.

“Comprehensive sex ed is being rolled out across America, often sponsored by special interest LGBT groups like Human Rights Campaign, and disguised as anti-bullying programs,” she said.

Johnston, whose 10 children are homeschooled, claimed that schools are hotbeds of sexual depravity.

“If you don’t know, if you’re not there and you don’t know what’s going on at school,” she said.

“I mean we’re talking sexual activity taking place in stairwells… out of control immorality in the schools.

“We need to get our kids out of the public school system and begin to disciple them in the ways of God.”